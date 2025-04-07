Manipur MLA to challenge Waqf Amendment Act in Supreme Court

Imphal, Apr 7 (PTI) Manipur legislator Sheikh Noorul Hassan on Monday said he will challenge the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, in the Supreme Court.

In a video message, Hassan, a National People’s Party MLA, said, "The Waqf Amendment Act 2025 violates the rights of Muslims. I personally condemn and reject this Act. I will challenge it in the Supreme Court." In a separate development, the Manipur BJP strongly condemned the torching of the house of its Minority Morcha president Md Asker Ali by a mob.

In a statement, the BJP condemned the incident and assured that "such unfortunate incidents shall not happen in the future." Ali's house at Lilong in Thoubal district was set on fire on Sunday for allegedly supporting the Act.

Following the incident, Ali posted a video on social media, apologising for his earlier statement. PTI COR MNB