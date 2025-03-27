Manipur MLA urges governor to expedite efforts to find missing youth

Imphal, Mar 27 (PTI) Manipur MLA Sapam Nishikant on Thursday urged Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to intervene and expedite efforts to locate 20-year-old Luwangthem Mukesh, who webt missing 11 days ago.

"I met the governor and discussed the case of Mukesh, who was last seen in Bishnupur district. The governor remains fully updated on the issue," the independent MLA from Keisamthong constituency told reporters here.

Authorities continue to conduct search operations to look for him, but no significant breakthrough has been reported yet, Sapam added.

Mukesh was last seen near Chinikhon area in Bishnupur district, and his mobile signals were traced at the Kuki-dominated Jouzangtek area in Noney district, though the exact locations are yet to be confirmed, police had said.

Police had also said that all-out efforts are ongoing to trace the missing person through search operations in all suspected areas.

His mother, Luwangthem Ongbi Omila Devi, had appealed to save the life of her son and to hand him over safely.

"No parents should bear the agony of losing their children. I beg for the life of my son," she had said at a protest demonstration. PTI COR MNB