Manipur MLAs call on Guv, claim Meitei outfit member among five arrested

Imphal, Jun 8 (PTI) A delegation of Manipur MLAs called on Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday, and one of the legislators claimed after the meeting that altogether five people were arrested in connection with earlier incidents of violence, which triggered widespread protests in the northeastern state.

Among the five arrested people, one was apprehended by the CBI, BJP legislator K Ibomcha said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) confirmed the arrest of a member of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, while the police did not disclose details of the four others.

The CBI said it has arrested a member of Arambai Tenggol at Imphal Airport on Sunday for his alleged involvement in various criminal activities related to Manipur violence in 2023.

A delegation of at least 20 legislators, including those of the BJP and the Congress, called on the governor and top security officials to discuss the developing situation in the state.

Protests were held across Manipur on Saturday night over the arrests of leaders of the Meitei organisation, prompting the administration to impose prohibitory orders and suspend internet services in five Imphal valley districts.

Ibomcha, the Lamlai constituency legislator, said, "During the meeting, we were informed that five people were arrested, and of them, one Kanan Singh, was arrested by the CBI in connection with a case. We appreciate the roles the Arambai Tenggol have taken during the recent flood. Kanan is not arrested by the Manipur Police but by the CBI in connection with one of the cases." The CBI is investigating the Manipur violence cases as per the direction of the Supreme Court, the central agency said in a statement.

The trial of the Manipur violence cases has been shifted to Assam's Guwahati in view of the law and order situation in the state.

"The CBI has arrested a member of Arambai Tenggol at Imphal Airport on June 8. He was involved in various criminal activities related to Manipur violence in 2023. He has been brought from Imphal to Guwahati, and he will be produced before the competent court for police remand," the statement said.

The BJP MLA also claimed, "When we asked about the case in which Kanan was arrested, the authorities concerned said it was not known to them. The four others were arrested by the state police for allegedly being associated with Kanan. They did not have any CBI-related cases. They will be screened if they were involved in any other illegal activities." Congress legislator Th Lokeshwar told reporters, "Kanan was arrested in connection with a case being investigated by CBI and was not picked up for being a member of Arambai Tenggol. We urged the authorities concerned to release the five without any conditions. On the contrary, we requested them to arrest the then home minister, then DGP and other authorities of the then government." More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

Following the arrest of Kanan, his wife Asem Guni told reporters that her husband had joined the "public defence effort at the onset of the ongoing ethnic conflict to protect the state and its territorial integrity". PTI CORR BDC