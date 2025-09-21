Manipur MP files police complaint after being called 'Arambai Tenggol leader' on social media

Imphal, Sep 21 (PTI) The lone Rajya Sabha MP from Manipur, Sanajaoba Leishemba, filed a police complaint against an X user over what he called a "misleading post" implying he was a leader of Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol.

A user on X, identified as Shalini Shukla, posted a photo of Leishemba along with a caption that "tarnished his image", a police complaint lodged by the MP's personal secretary Maisnam Shivadutta, on his behalf, said.

The complaint sent to both police chief and cyber crime unit stated, "I am to enclose here a photocopy of a misleading tweet by one Shalini Shukla in connection with the recent ambush on Assam Rifles personnel at Nambol Sabal Leikai." The tweet by Shukla "includes the photograph of Hon'ble MP (R/S), Manipur implying he was the leader of Arambai Tenggol", it said.

"This is a serious offence to tarnish the image of a public leader and character assassination of a Member of Parliament. This is a ploy to defame Hon'ble MP (R/S) Manipur and it is in a very bad taste," it said, requesting the police to look into the matter and initiate necessary action. PTI COR ACD