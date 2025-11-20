Manipur must have a government: Mohan Bhagwat

Imphal, Nov 20 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that Manipur must have a government, and efforts are being made to install a government.

Bhagwat, responding to a query from an individual, during an interaction programme in Imphal, said, "Government and parties, I don't indulge very much in that, but Manipur must have a government, and to my knowledge they are trying for it." Bhagwat said, "Destruction is a matter of two minutes but construction takes two years... and constantly, during these trials and tribulations, constant efforts were not to let the people of Manipur asunder on different bases....we will definitely take everybody along. Without destroying anything, identity, etc, peace in material matters will come early, but internal peace will take some time. We know that." Earlier, addressing a distinguished gathering of dignitaries in Imphal, Bhagwat stated that the "RSS continues to be a subject of daily discussion across the country, often shaped by perceptions and propaganda".

While stating that the Sangh's work is "unparalleled", he said, "there is no organisation comparable to the RSS, just as the sea, the sky, and the ocean have no comparison." He also commended Manipur's strong cultural traditions, including the wearing of traditional attire during special occasions and the use of native languages, and encouraged strengthening these further.

On the current situation in the state, Bhagwat stated that efforts are underway both at community and societal level to restore stability.

"Destruction takes minutes, but construction requires years, especially when done inclusively and without harming anyone. Peace-building requires patience, collective effort, and social discipline," he said.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in clashes between Kuki-Zo communities and the Meiteis since May 2023 in Manipur.

Manipur is now under President’s Rule after N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister in February.

The assembly was kept in suspended animation.