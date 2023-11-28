Manipur newspapers, TV channels resume work in Imphal valley

Kolkata: Journalists in Imphal valley, who had stopped work since Friday, resumed functioning from Tuesday.

A statement by All Manipur Working Journalist Union and Editors Guild said, "Following a general body meeting of the two media organisations, it has been decided to resume journalistic activities from today." Newspapers and local TV channels had shut operations in Imphal Valley in protest against "interference" from a militant group, leading to an information blackout.

When asked about the newspapers going off stands and local TV channels off the air in Imphal over the last three days, the chief minister said he came to know about it on Saturday.

The CM also said he has sought a report from the CID department and would do the needful in this regard.