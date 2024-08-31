Manipur: NHRC stresses on need to foster fraternity, eschew violence

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Manipur University collaborated with the NHRC for a two-day training programme on human rights in the strife-torn state, with a top official asserting that one should rely on "constitutional and legal provisions rather than violence" to achieve justice.

Bharat Lal, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) secretary general, during his valedictory address at the just-concluded programme, also said that "upholding human rights must be an internal commitment, not an externally imposed duty".

The programme, hosted at the Court Hall of Manipur University, witnessed the participation of more than 100 legal experts, academics, human rights activists and students.

Clashes between the Kuki-zo and the Meiti ethnic groups in the state since May 2023 have left 226 dead, according to official records.

Lal in his address "stressed on the need to foster fraternity among people as enshrined in the Constitution, urging reliance on constitutional and legal provisions rather than violence to achieve justice", according to a statement issued by the NHRC on Saturday.

He emphasised that the Preamble, the soul of the Constitution, encapsulated the core ideals of equality, justice, liberty, and fraternity.

Lal asserted that any form of violence was fundamentally a violation of human rights, highlighting that "war, terrorism, and violence are among the greatest threats to human life and dignity".

He urged the students and teachers alike to actively promote peace and respect for human rights of all human beings, emphasising that these efforts were essential for securing prosperity and a bright future for the younger generation. PTI KND SZM