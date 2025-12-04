Manipur: NPP appoints ex-Cong MLA Irengbam Singh as national vice-president

Imphal, Dec 4 (PTI) The National People's Party (NPP) in Manipur has appointed former Congress leader Irengbam Hemochandra Singh as its national vice-president, an official statement said.

The appointment, made by NPP national president Conrad K Sangma, is valid till 2028, it said.

Irengbam, a five-time Congress legislator from Singjamei constituency in Imphal West district, had resigned from the party in March 2024, citing "lack of faith" in the high command.

The NPP has six legislators in the 60-member Manipur assembly. PTI CORR RBT