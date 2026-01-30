Manipur observes Martyrs' Day

Imphal, Jan 30 (PTI) Manipur on Friday joined the nation in observing Martyrs' Day to honour those who sacrificed their lives for the country's Independence, a Lok Bhavan statement informed.

The day holds significance as it marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla led the people in paying homage by laying a wreath at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Memorial Hall here.

MLAs, chief secretary, security advisor, DGP, along with senior civil and police officers, also laid wreaths on the occasion.

A two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the freedom fighters, it said.

India observes the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as Martyrs' Day to honour the life and legacy of the nation's foremost leader and his ultimate sacrifice for peace, justice, and freedom. PTI COR MNB