Manipur: Officials discuss steps to ensure smooth conduct of harvesting season

Imphal, Oct 24 (PTI) District authorities in Manipur's Bishnupur on Friday held a meeting to discuss steps to ensure smooth conduct of harvesting activities in the foothill areas, as well as rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs), an official said.

During the meeting, it was decided that harvesting activities in these areas will be conducted from 6:30 am to 4 pm with adequate security, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Bishnupur Pooja Elangbam chaired the meeting, in which she emphasised the need for close coordination among all security agencies to ensure that the ongoing harvesting season proceeds peacefully.

She urged officials concerned to extend all possible assistance to people for the safe collection of crops.

Harvesting has begun peacefully in some border areas, and is expected to be completed across the district by the end of November, the official said.

The deputy commissioner also sought collective cooperation for early rehabilitation of the IDPs, noting that security forces have identified feasible locations for the process to begin. PTI CORR RBT