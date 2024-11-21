Manipur people deserve better than a 'part-time guv, 'failed' CM, 'super-failed' HM: Congress

New Delhi: In the wake of fresh violence in strife-torn Manipur, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said the people of the state deserve better than "a part-time governor, a failed chief minister and a super-failed Union home minister".

The Congress general secretary in-charge of communications said the tenure of former Governor Anusuiya Uikey was curtailed to less than 18 months, and even she was puzzled as to why the prime minister did not visit Manipur despite several requests sent to him.

"Since July 31, 2024, Manipur does not have a full-time Governor. The present incumbent spends most of his time in Assam.

"The tenure of the earlier incumbent Anusuiya Uikey ji, a distinguished tribal political leader, was curtailed to less than 18 months. Even she is puzzled why the PM has not visited the state in spite of repeated requests," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"A part-time Governor, a failed CM, and a super-failed Union Home Minister. Surely the people of Manipur deserve better," the Congress leader said.

The Congress has been repeatedly questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur despite ethnic violence rocking the state for several months now.