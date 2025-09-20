Manipur: People stage protests against ambush on Assam Rifles, search underway for attackers

Imphal, Sep 20 (PTI) Locals of Nambol in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Saturday morning staged protests against the killing of two Assam Rifles personnel in an ambush in the area the previous day.

Search operations are being conducted in the area for the attackers and the vehicle used by them, police said.

The locals, wearing traditional mourning attire, raised slogans and held placards condemning the attack and for "creating fear and panic among the public", at a sit-in just 1 km from the ambush spot.

Later, women took out a protest rally denouncing the attack, and criticised the opening of fire in public places.

Two jawans of the Assam Rifles were killed and five others were injured when a group of armed men ambushed a vehicle of the paramilitary force in Nambol Sabal Leikai area on Friday evening, officials said, adding no group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

An uneasy calm prevailed in the state capital Imphal, and Bishnupur district on Saturday morning, with the identity of the perpetrators yet to be known.

One of the protesters, S Bungo, said, "What exactly did the armed men want to achieve through this barbaric and unprovoked attack? It would be extremely wrong on the part of the armed men to see the restraint shown by the uniformed personnel as weakness. They should realise that both security agencies and government officials have been tremendously considerate of the public emotions throughout the ethnic conflict. That should not be seen as a weakness." Prominent Churachandpur-based organisation Kuki Zo Council also condemned the attack on the paramilitary forces.

The council emphasised that the attack occurred at a place in Imphal Valley where AFSPA was not in force.

The attack took place when Assam Rifles personnel were travelling towards Bishnupur district from Imphal on Friday evening.

"... the column was ambushed by unidentified terrorists on the highway in the denotified area of Manipur. In the ensuing action, two personnel of Assam Rifles were martyred and five were injured, who have since been evacuated to RIMS and are currently stable. Search operations are ongoing to apprehend the terrorists involved in the incident," a defence statement said.

The deceased persons were identified as Naib Subedar Shyam Gurung and Rifleman Ranjit Singh Kashyap.

Injured personnel N Nongthon told reporters, "The assailants, numbering around four to five, suddenly opened fire at us. We did not immediately retaliate as it would have led to injuries to the public, as it was not an isolated area." Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla condemned the attack on security forces.

"The governor expressed profound grief and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the martyred soldiers, acknowledging their unwavering courage and dedication in protecting the nation,” a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Bhalla prayed for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the ambush. PTI COR ACD