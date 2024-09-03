Manipur Police alone cannot deal with situation, need continued assistance from central forces: DGP

Imphal, Sep 3 (PTI) Manipur Director General of Police Rajiv Singh on Tuesday said that the police alone cannot deal with the situation in the violence-hit state and continued assistance from central forces was required.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis since May last year. The conflict took a new turn recently as militants deployed drones to launch bomb attacks on villages of the rival community.

Two persons have been killed and 12 others injured in two drone and gun attacks in Sejam Chirang and nearby Koutruk in Imphal West district in the last two days.

Singh, however, asserted that Manipur Police would do everything in its capability to counter the drones.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Koutruk and Kadangband areas, he said, "This is a new thing and things have escalated. We are taking it very seriously." "We have spoken to NSG (National Security Guards), and more experts are coming. We have constituted a committee to critically examine the drones. We will soon search for means to deal with the drone attacks. We have some means to deal with drones and we are trying to deploy those," he said.

"We are conducting operations at the place from where attacks occurred... operations have been conducted yesterday and today and items have been seized. Further combing operations would be conducted," Singh added.

On demands for the removal of central forces for their alleged inability to stem violence, the DGP said state forces alone cannot handle the situation due to manpower issues and assistance of central forces was a necessity.

"The Centre is providing us with all support and they are worried over the situation. We are working together to tackle it. Right now, there is requirement for manpower and state police alone could not provide it as they are deployed in other normal law and order duties. So obviously, we need central forces," he said.

"Apart from Assam Rifles, there are 198 companies of central forces. Everyone is working together. There will be some complaints of inaction or passive role and we will look into those. If we receive information about inaction, we will definitely take action, be it state or central forces. I have spoken to Assam Rifles and other commanders and they are also taking the issue seriously," the DGP added. PTI COR ACD