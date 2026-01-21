Manipur Police arrest 4 militants, including 2 from Assam

Imphal, Jan 21 (PTI) Security forces in Manipur arrested four militants, including two from Assam, belonging to various proscribed outfits, police said on Wednesday.

An active cadre of the banned NSCN (IM) was apprehended from Mantripukhri area in Imphal East with a pistol on Tuesday, while a self-styled corporal of the PREPAK (VC) was arrested from Sawombung Wairi in the district on the same day, they said.

On Sunday, security forces nabbed two cadres of the KCP (Taibanganba) from a rented house at Dwarka Nagar in Assam.

"The formalities have been completed to bring the duo back to Manipur for further investigation," a police officer said.

Meanwhile, security personnel on Monday neutralised three IEDs, which were recently recovered along the India-Myanmar Border during an area domination exercise. PTI CORR RBT