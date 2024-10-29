Manipur Police arrest eight members of banned UNLF(P)

Imphal, Oct 29 (PTI) The police have arrested eight members of the banned United National Liberation Front of Manipur (Pambei) for allegedly threatening residents and obstructing the land demarcation process in Thoubal district, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Police recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition from the suspects, including five AK-47 assault rifles, one M-16 rifle, and a 9mm pistol, the statement said.

The arrest highlighted growing concerns among security agencies regarding escalating violence linked to the UNLF(P), despite the group having signed a ceasefire agreement with the Union government last November.

The UNLF(P), led by Kh Pambei, became the first Meitei armed group in the Imphal Valley to enter into a ceasefire agreement with the government on November 29, 2023.

Advertisment

This agreement was aimed at renouncing violence, yet officials have criticised the group for failing to provide a list of its cadres who were expected to surrender their weapons.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Laishram Atangba Meitei alias Ningthoujao (24), Leishangthem Nongpok Meitei alias Singajit (26), Thongam Khangakpa Meitei alias Jatra (45), Thiyam Ningthou Meitei alias Ingocha (46), Akoijam Thoupangba Meitei alias Thoiba (24), Thounaojam Sugnu Ngakpa alias Yaiphaba Meitei (26), Ngasepam Nongthouba Meitei alias Romio (40), and Sorokhaibam Nganba alias Dayananda Singh (27).

According to the police, these individuals were involved in illegal activities involving sophisticated firearms.

Advertisment

The police also seized 16 mobile phones and a Sports Utility Vehicle during the operation.

Security agencies have raised alarms over the UNLF(P)'s violent actions against both law enforcement and civilians, which have persisted since the ceasefire agreement.

Notably, UNLF(P) members have been accused of participating in violent incidents, including looting of arms from the 5th India Reserve Battalion in February.

Advertisment

Additionally, police apprehended a cadre from the proscribed People's Liberation Army in Imphal West for allegedly involved in extortion.

Despite the tense atmosphere in Manipur, police reported that the situation has remained under control over the past 24 hours, with security forces conducting search operations in vulnerable areas.

Authorities have increased security along National Highways 37 and 2 to ensure the safe passage of vehicles, especially those carrying essential goods.

Advertisment

In light of recent events, the police have urged the public not to succumb to rumours and have called for the return of any looted arms and ammunition.

Intelligence reports indicate that UNLF(P) members have been establishing camps in areas predominantly inhabited by the Kuki population, raising fears of targeted violence against the tribal community.

Despite the ceasefire aimed at curbing hostilities, incidents have shown that UNLF(P) cadres continue to operate freely, armed and seemingly beyond the reach of law enforcement.

Advertisment

The ongoing ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities have resulted in over 200 fatalities since May last year, underscoring the urgent need for lasting peace in the region.

The UNLF, founded in 1964, has a long history of insurgency in both Indian and neighbouring territories.

The Centre has previously engaged with various armed groups in the Northeast to promote peace and development.

Advertisment

The situation remains precarious, following the Manipur government's withdrawal from a Suspension of Operations agreement with Kuki groups amid concerns of territorial encroachment by insurgents. The Centre has not agreed to the Manipur government's decision. PTI CORR SKL RG NN