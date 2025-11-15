Manipur Police asks public not to circulate content on social media that can generate 'fear'

Imphal, Nov 15 (PTI) Manipur Police has asked the public not to share content on social media which can generate "unnecessary fear and panic".

Police also said that such acts will invite legal action.

In a statement issued on Friday night, police said, "A video depicting armed militants in Myanmar is circulating on social media... the public is advised not to circulate such content, as it can generate unnecessary fear and panic. Such act will invite legal action." Police also said, "Security forces across the state, including those stationed in border areas, remain highly alert and are taking all required measures to uphold peace and ensure public safety." PTI COR RG