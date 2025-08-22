Manipur police chief reviews law and order in two districts

Imphal, Aug 22 (PTI) Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh reviewed the law and order situation in Tengnoupal and Thoubal districts, police said on Friday.

"Singh visited Tengnoupal and Thoubal districts on Thursday to review law and order situation, interact with officers, and boost the morale of the forces," an official said.

Singh first visited Moreh PS, where he interacted with police and commando personnel stationed in the border town and motivated them.

He also interacted with representatives of some civil society organisations (CSOs) there.

Later, Singh visited Tengnoupal police station and met police personnel.

"He encouraged the personnel to carry on the good work on the law-and-order front and also in the fight against drugs," the official added.

Singh also held a meeting with officials of Assam Rifles and discussed the steps and measures taken up related to the security scenario of the district and also on border fencing, sources said.

In Thoubal district, Singh held a meeting with senior police officers of the district to review the prevailing law and order situation, ongoing case investigations, and anti-drug measures. PTI COR MNB