Manipur Police commandos lay down arms in protest against abduction of ASP

Imphal, Feb 28 (PTI) Manipur Police commandos on Wednesday laid down their arms in protest against the abduction of Additional Superintendent Amit Kumar Moirangthem and demanded they be allowed to retaliate when attacked.

The police commandos of all the five valley districts put down their arms asking for action against Metei radical group Arambai Tenggol and no hindrance from political executives when the forces act against the outfit, officials said.

They are protesting against the Tuesday's incident during which a group of Meira Paibis (women volunteer group) and cadres of Arambai Tenngol, a Meitei organisation, kidnapped the police officer and beat up other personnel guarding him.

The officer was rescued within hours, and is currently hospitalised.

The Army had to be called in as fresh tension mounted in Manipur East on Tuesday and four columns of the Assam Rifles were deployed after the senior police officer was abducted.

Senior police officials were talking to their personnel assuring them that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators.

"You can't keep snakes in your backyard and expect them to only bite your neighbour. This was stated by the then US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to Pakistan in 2011 but today it holds good for Manipur where a section of the community was welcoming the return of these terror and radical groups," a senior security official said.

The region has witnessed escalating violence since May 3, with over 180 casualties reported after a "Tribal Solidarity March" in the hill districts protested the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The Meiteis, constituting around 53 per cent of Manipur's population and residing predominantly in the Imphal Valley, contrast the tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, who make up 40 per cent and primarily inhabit the hill districts PTI SKL TIR TIR