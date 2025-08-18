Manipur: Police constable suspended on charges of extortion

Imphal, Aug 18 (PTI) The Manipur Police has suspended a constable in Bishnupur district with immediate effect for allegedly extorting money from people, an officer said on Monday.

The constable was arrested on Saturday in connection with allegations of extortion, he said.

"During the period of suspension, his headquarters shall be at the District Police Reserve Lines Bishnupur, and he shall not leave his headquarters without prior permission from competent authority," an order issued by the Bishnupur SP said.

“A departmental enquiry is being contemplated against... the constable.” it added. PTI CORR RBT