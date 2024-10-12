Manipur Police sets up special cell to tackle extortion by underground groups, gangs

Imphal, Oct 12 (PTI) Manipur Police on Saturday said the state government has set up a special cell to combat extortion by underground groups and gangs, which has reached unprecedented levels over the last 16 months.

Briefing reporters, IGP (Intelligence) K. Kabib said numerous underground groups and gangs have escalated their extortion activities since the ethnic violence erupted in the state on May 3, 2023.

"Illegal taxes are being collected from trucks plying on highways. In the guise of donations, they are harassing businesses, educational institutions, and even common people, slowing down economic activities," Kabib said, adding, "Police are taking maximum preventive measures to tackle these extortionists." He also noted that these underground groups are sometimes involved in kidnapping, grenade attacks, and phone threats.

In response to these activities, police have formed an anti-extortion cell, led by the ADGP (Law and Order), which includes all zonal IGPs as members, he said.

"This cell will focus on monitoring and supervising the anti-extortion drive across the state. District police, with assistance from other security agencies, have established 15 crack teams dedicated to combating extortion," he added.

Over the past year, more than 121 extortionists have been arrested, along with over 215 members of underground groups and gangs.

Regarding movement of essential commodities along the highways, police, with the support of the CRPF, have deployed 16 dedicated companies for Road Opening Party (ROP) on NH 2, with two additional companies for escorting trucks.

Kabib mentioned that certain areas identified as extortion hotspots have mobile teams deployed for increased frisking and checking.

Police are coordinating with other agencies and have urged the public to report any extortion demands, he said.

"We will do our utmost to apprehend the extortionists. If you give in to one group, others will come for their share. Many gangs are also using the names of underground groups for extortion," he said.

Kabib emphasised that extortion has become a well-organised issue, impacting multiple districts and even crossing state lines, which could affect national security.

"Police are considering handing over certain cases, such as attacks on essential commodities convoys, to central agencies like the NIA," he added.

He also urged the public to be vigilant against moral policing in their communities. "Do not allow groups or people to engage in moral policing, as many cases end in extortion. Innocent people have fallen victim to such practices," he cautioned.

Meanwhile, IGP (Administration) K. Jayanta Singh noted that extortion has affected both the private and public sectors in the state.

"We suspect that weapons looted from police armories during the violence are being used to intimidate victims in extortion cases," Singh added.

"We view this as a highly organised sector, and the situation is serious. We have made arrests, and investigations indicate that those executing extortion on the ground are often just pawns in a larger scheme," he said. PTI COR MNB