Manipur police to conduct survey to detect illegal Bangladeshi nationals staying in state

Imphal, Apr 29 (PTI) In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Manipur police will conduct a "survey and verification" drive across the state to detect the presence of illegal Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals staying without valid documents, an official said on Tuesday.

The drive will be focussing on areas like Lilong, Minuthong, Kwakta, Mayang Imphal, Sora, Kairang of Imphal Valley and others areas where there are "reports of illegal Bangladeshi/ Pakistani nationals staying without valid visas or ILP" the official said.

Local police stations have been informed by top police officials to verify the presence of "unauthorised Bangladeshi/ Pakistani nationals" and to take appropriate legal actions if any illegal immigrant is found, the official said.

Police stations have been asked to maintain "proper records" to reflect the verification, they said. PTI COR RG