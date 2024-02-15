Manipur policeman seen with armed men in viral video suspended

Imphal, Feb 15 (PTI) A head constable of Churachandpur district police in Manipur has been suspended after he was allegedly seen with armed men in a video grab on social media recently, police said.

Advertisment

"This tantamount to very grave misconduct being a member of the disciplined police force," a police order on Thursday said.

Head constable Siamlalpaul of Churachandpur district police, who was recently seen in a social media video with armed men, has been kept "under suspension from his service with immediate effect until further orders", an order issued by the office of Churachandpur SP said.

"A departmental inquiry is being contemplated against Siamlalpaul of Churachandpur district police, as a clip has gone viral on social media showing him making a video with armed men on February 14," the order said.

Siamlalpaul has been asked not to "leave the station without prior permission" and "his pay and allowances have been restricted to subsistence allowance admissible as per the rules", it said. PTI COR SBN MNB