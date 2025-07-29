Manipur: Poll officials hold meeting with political parties in six districts on proposed SIR

Imphal, Jul 29 (PTI) Election officials held meetings with political parties in six districts of Manipur in July on the proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an officer said on Tuesday.

The meetings were held in Noney, Ukhrul, Kamjong, Kangpokpi and Thoubal districts, and Hiyanglam and Sugnoo assembly segments in Kakching district, he said.

The meetings were organised by the district election officers (DEOs), he added.

During the district-level meetings on SIR, discussions are being held on the rationalisation of polling stations and appointment of booth-level agents, the officer said.

Political parties are being invited to offer suggestions on acceptable documents for voter declaration and raise election-related concerns, he said.

The DEOs are also assuring the representatives of political parties that their suggestions would be duly considered, he said.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer Ramananda Nongmeikapam also held a meeting with representatives of recognised national and state political parties in Imphal on July 25.

"The session focused on the upcoming pre-revision of Electoral Rolls with 01.01.2026 as the qualifying date, and the impending House-to-House (H2H) verification of electors," an official statement said.

The participating parties were sensitised about the Election Commission's proposal to conduct SIR across the country, aimed at safeguarding the integrity and accuracy of the electoral rolls, a vital component of the democratic process, it said.

Training for booth-level officers (BLOs) and BLO supervisors on SIR is also underway in the state, officials said.

It has already been held in the Keirao assembly segment in Imphal East, Thongju in Imphal West, and Moirang in Bishnupur district, they said. PTI CORR SOM