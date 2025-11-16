Manipur: Poppy plantation in over 470 acres destroyed

Imphal, Nov 16 (PTI) Poppy plantations in over 470 acres of land have been destroyed in multiple drives in the hill districts of Manipur in the last few days, police said on Sunday.

A joint team of Manipur Police, Assam Rifles and CRPF destroyed poppy plantations in over 20 acres of land at Loibol Khullen village in Kangpokpi district on Saturday, a statement said.

In another operation on the hill range of Kotlen village in the district, police, along with CRPF and forest officers, destroyed poppy plantations in nearly 20 acres on Saturday. Five huts used in the plantation were also burnt down during the drive, it said.

An extensive poppy destruction drive was carried out from November 11 to 15 across Ukhrul district on the hill ranges of Somdal, Lamlai Chingfei and Litan by security forces in collaboration with other government agencies.

Poppy cultivations in around 436 acres of land were destroyed and 51 huts found at the sites were burnt down. PTI COR ACD