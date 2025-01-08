Manipur preps amid HMPV concerns, no cases detected so far

Imphal, Jan 8 (PTI) Mock drills have been conducted at various hospitals across Manipur to assess their preparedness to combat an outbreak of human metapneumovirus (HMPV), an official statement said on Wednesday.

No cases have been reported in the state so far and there was no need to panic, it said.

"All district surveillance units are on alert for any unusual clustering of ILI/ SARI cases," the statement said.

It said the suspected cases must be reported to the district health authorities for necessary action.

First identified in 2001 but known to circulate since the 1970s, human metapneumovirus is a common respiratory virus that causes mild cold-like symptoms.

Health experts have highlighted its potential impact on children and older adults, urging vigilance for the warning signs.

While a few HMPV cases have been reported from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat, health experts maintain the situation remains under control, calling for calm and awareness among the public. PTI CORR SOM