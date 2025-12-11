Manipur: President Murmu meets displaced persons in Imphal

Imphal, Dec 11 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday met internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the Lok Bhavan here and assured them that the government stands with them.

In a post on X, the President of India's office said, "President Droupadi Murmu met and interacted with a few Internally Displaced Persons in Imphal. She assured that the Government stands with them at all times to address their needs." "She affirmed that the Government is working to secure their homes, livelihoods, and the future of their children. She further assured them that the Government of India is taking necessary measures to facilitate their progress towards an environment of peace and sustained prosperity. She also impressed upon them the need to strengthen harmony" the post said.

Meanwhile, Kuki civil society organisations in Manipur's Kangpokpi district have decided not to participate in the welcoming programme for President Murmu during her visit to the Naga-dominated Senapati district on Friday.

In a statement, Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills expressed "deep dissatisfaction and disappointment over the proposed visit of the President of India to Senapati district headquarters while completely neglecting the conflict-affected Kuki Zo people in Kangpokpi district." PTI COR MNB