Manipur: Protesters block roads over man's arrest

Imphal, Sep 19 (PTI) Protests broke out at Ningthoukhong town in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Friday following the arrest of a person by security forces, officials said.

According to officials, police arrested one Thokchom Romen (45) around 7 pm on Thursday on charges of alleged illegal activities.

Locals, led by women, staged demonstrations and blocked traffic, including the movement of security convoys, along Tiddim Road for more than three hours.

The protesters called the arrest "arbitrary" and demanded his immediate release.

Later, following a meeting with authorities, the agitators lifted the blockade, officials said.