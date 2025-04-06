Manipur: Protests in parts of Imphal Valley over Waqf Amendment Act

Imphal, Apr 6 (PTI) Protests were held in different parts of Imphal Valley against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on Sunday.

Over 5,000 people participated in a rally that disrupted the traffic on NH 102 at Lilong in Thoubal district.

In some places, the protesters got engaged in a scuffle with the security forces, officials said.

One such incident happened at Irong Chesaba in Thoubal in the morning. The scuffle broke out after the demonstrators were stopped by the forces from moving forward.

The demonstrators raised slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre, decrying the contentious Act.

"The Waqf Amendment Act is against the ethos of the Constitution. It is completely unacceptable for the Muslim community," said Sakir Ahmed, a protester.

Protests were also held in Kshatri Awang Leikai, Kairang Muslim and Kiyamgei Muslim areas in Imphal East, and Sora in Thoubal district, among other places.

Security has been strengthened in Muslim-dominated areas of the Valley, with additional forces deployed, officials said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament.

The Act aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare. It also seeks to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management, streamlining coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities and protecting stakeholders’ rights.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the bill on Saturday.