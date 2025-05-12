Proud of my son, says father of martyr BSF constable Deepak Chingakham

Imphal: Even as family members and relatives mourned the death of BSF constable Deepak Chingakham, who succumbed to injuries sustained during firing in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector, the deceased's father said he is proud of the sacrifice made by his 25-year-old son.

Chingakham Bonibihari Singh, father of the fallen constable, said, "We are really proud of his sacrifice. He joined the BSF in April 2021 and was the sole breadwinner of the family. Due to health issues, I am unable to work."

Deepak's younger brother Chingakham Naoba Singh said, "He used to call me now and then, ask me what I needed, and always told me to work hard to succeed in life. Now he is gone. I am completely devastated."

Deepak's mother is also in a state of shock and has been crying inconsolably, asking her son to be brought back.

Chingakham's mortal remains will arrive at Imphal airport on Tuesday.