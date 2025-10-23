Manipur: Psychotropic cough syrup bottles seized, man arrested

Imphal, Oct 23 (PTI) A man has been arrested and 91 bottles of a psychotropic cough syrup have been seized from his possession in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Thursday.

The alleged drug peddler has been identified as Sagomsungpham Sohail (26). He was arrested from his residential locality of Khomidok Mayai Leikai on Wednesday.

"91 bottles of psychotropic 'TUSSEREX-TR' cough syrup, along with cash of Rs 12,780, were seized from his possession," police said in a statement. PTI COR ACD