Manipur Rajya Sabha MP urges MLAs to work together to restore peace in restive state

Imphal, Feb 21 (PTI) Manipur Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba on Friday urged MLAs to work together to restore peace in the strife-torn state and establish a stable government.

President's rule was imposed in the northeastern state on February 13, four days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his position. The assembly has also been put under suspended animation.

Speaking to reporters after an event, the BJP MP said, "People are facing immense hardship. The conflict has been ongoing for nearly two years, and this is not the time for political games. A united effort is needed to find a solution and ease people’s sufferings." He added that those responsible for this situation must now work together to restore stability.

Sanajaoba alleged that the crisis did not arise on its own but was a result of failures at both the central and state levels.

"Our youth were not like this before. It’s time to focus on bringing them back into the mainstream. They are not anti-national or anti-India; they stepped up to protect their land when government forces were inactive," he added.

Regarding a recent meeting with the governor, he said, "I conveyed that discussions would be more effective than extreme measures, as harsh actions could prolong the crisis." While he refrained from commenting on state politics, he reiterated the need for MLAs to work towards forming a strong and popular government.

