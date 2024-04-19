Manipur records 28.19 per cent polling till 11 am

Imphal, Apr 19 (PTI) Around 28.19 per cent of the over 15.44 lakh voters exercised their franchise for the two Lok Sabha seats in the ethnic violence-affected Manipur till 11 am on Friday, officials said.

Inner Manipur constituency recorded 29.40 per cent polling while the turnout in Outer Manipur was 26.02 per cent in the first four hours of voting.

Polling is underway on Friday for Inner Manipur and parts of Outer Manipur seats, amid tight security arrangements.

Meanwhile, stray incidents of unrest were reported from a few places, a police officer said.

An altercation broke out between locals and unidentified miscreants in Thongju assembly constituency under the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat. PTI COR NN RG