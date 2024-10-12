Manipur reports 1,353 dengue cases this year: Official

Imphal, Oct 12 (PTI) Manipur has reported a spike in dengue cases this month, taking the total number of such cases to 1,353 this year, an official said on Saturday.

Till September, the number of dengue cases stood at just 230. However, it spiked during the first few days of October, the official said.

Four dengue deaths have been reported this year with three in Imphal West district and one in Bishnupur district, he said.

Imphal West district reported the highest number of 938 cases followed by Imphal East with 285 cases, the official said.

Thoubal and Kakching districts reported 43 cases each while Bishnupur reported 23 cases. Jiribam, Tengnoupal, Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts have not reported any case so far, he said.

On Thursday, Manipur Health and Family Welfare minister S Ranjan Singh had said "Compared to last year, the number of dengue cases is relatively low. However, the government is concerned as till yesterday there have been 1,195 cases with Imphal East and Imphal West district together contributed to 1,070 cases alone." "The health department is trying to safeguard people from dengue in terms of source reduction, awareness programme, fogging at positive areas. Coordinated and responsible efforts with the public is required to reduce the source of dengue. We have to destroy the breeding grounds," Sapam had said.

A total of 2,548 dengue cases were detected in 2023 in Manipur. PTI COR RG