Imphal: Three more cases of Covid-19 pushed the total count in Manipur to five, an official said on Friday.

Altogether, 36 samples have so far been tested for the virus in the state since June 1, he said.

On Friday, one positive case was reported from Imphal East district and two others from Imphal West district.

Four patients are under home isolation, the official said.

The state government has urged people to not panic and continue adhering to health protocols.