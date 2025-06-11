Manipur reports first COVID case in current wave

Imphal, Jun 11 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman has tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, the first such case in the northeastern state in the current wave of the coronavirus infection, an official said.

Manipur Health Services Director Dr Chambo Gonmei told reporters that the woman hails from Bishnupur district and had developed COVID-like symptoms.

"Her samples were tested at a private clinic in Imphal, and the results were positive," he said.

The tests were conducted on June 5, and the results came on Monday, the health services director said.

"We are yet to get the history from the patient," Gonmei said.

He appealed to people to be on alert in view of the spread of the infection in other parts of the country. PTI CORR BDC