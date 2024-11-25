Manipur: Resignation of police officer in restive Jiribam accepted

Imphal, Nov 25 (PTI) The Manipur police have accepted the resignation of Jiribam officer in charge Sagapam Ibotombi Singh, who sought to quit his job a few days ago, according to an official order.

It is in Jiribam where the November 11 abduction and subsequent killing of three women and three children sparked violent protests.

Ibotombi Singh tendered his resignation a day after he was transferred from Jiribam police station to the Manipur Police Training Academy in Imphal East district on November 14.

He had cited "unavoidable circumstances of my family and other reasons" as reasons for quitting the service.

"The resignation tendered by Inspector Sagapam Ibotombi Singh, the then OC of Jiribam PS vide his letter on 15.11.2024, is hereby accepted and he is allowed to resign from service with immediate effect," according to an order signed by Directive General of Police Rajiv Singh. The order issued on November 23 was made public on Monday.

Bodies include six Meitei women and children, who were allegedly abducted from a relief camp on November 11 by Kuki-Zo militants from Jiribam’s Borobekra area when a group of Kuki youths were engaged in an encounter with CRPF in which 10 of them were killed.

Residences of ministers and MLAs were attacked by protestors in Imphal Valley districts following the incidents.

Violence had escalated in recent weeks in Jiribam which had witnessed relatively fewer incidents during the height of ethnic violence in Manipur since last year.

More than 258 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic clashes between the Meiteis and Kukis since May last year. PTI COR NN