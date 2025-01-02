Manipur Rifles personnel arrested with drugs

Imphal, Jan 2 (PTI) A Manipur Rifles personnel was arrested with drugs worth lakhs of rupees in Kakching district, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Thursday The arrested personnel was a rifleman of the 1st Manipur Rifles and attached to the CID. He was deputed at the Khongjom Post, the CM said.

Singh said the arrest highlighted the influence of drug money on security personnel.

"I applaud the efforts of the CDO-Kakching team for their swift action in apprehending the individual. Approximately 10.2 kg of suspected WY tablets was seized during the operation," he added.

An officer said that the arrest was made from Pallel Mamang Leikai.

An investigation was underway to identify others involved in drug smuggling, he said. PTI CORR SOM