Manipur rights activist threatens to self-immolate if 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs not removed from assembly

Imphal, Sep 26 (PTI) Manipur rights activist Malem Thongam on Thursday called for the removal of 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs from the legislative assembly, threatening to self-immolate in front of the chief minister’s bungalow if the demands were not met.

Thongam claimed that the Kuki-Zo legislators have been “actively involved in the crisis in the state, especially with regard to demanding a separate administration” “However, no disciplinary action has yet been taken by the government and the state BJP against them. The BJP is also yet to remove seven of the MLAs from the primary membership of the party (for demanding a separate administration)," Thongam told reporters here.

"My demand is removal of the 10 legislators from the House. If the demand is not met within 10 days, I will self-immolate outside the CM’s Bungalow," the activist said.

Thongam also submitted separate queries to Chief Minister N Biren Singh and state BJP president A Sharda, seeking to know what measures were taken against two cabinet ministers (of the Kuki-Zo community) over their call for a separate administration.

Ethnic clashes between the Meitei and the Kuki communities have claimed more than 200 lives in Manipur since May 2023. PTI CORR RBT