Manipur: Rs 371-crore proposal submitted to MHA for Cyclone Remal damages

Imphal, Aug 6 (PTI) Manipur Water Resources Minister Awangbou Newmai on Tuesday informed the Assembly that a proposal of Rs 371 crore has been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to cover the damage caused by Cyclone Remal in late May.

Responding to Congress MLA Surjakumar Okram, Newmai said the cyclone and subsequent flooding resulted in nine deaths and extensive damage to homes, agriculture, and infrastructure.

The State Disaster Relief Fund has already spent about Rs 60 crore on immediate relief efforts, he said.

A central team had visited the affected areas for assessment, but the proposal is still awaiting approval, he added. Additionally, a separate proposal for Rs 711 crore related to hailstorm damage earlier this year is also pending, he said. PTI COR MNB