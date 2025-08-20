Manipur RS member seeks speedy completion of Jiribam-Imphal railway line

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) BJP Rajya Sabha member from Manipur, Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba on Wednesday asked the government to take a two-pronged approach for a speedy completion of the vital Jiribam-Imphal railway line, otherwise it will take another two or three years to complete the project.

In a special mention at the Upper House, Leishemba said the 55.36 km long Jiribam-Khongsang section has already been completed and commissioned in September 2022.

However, the remaining portions of Khongsang- Noney (18.25 km) and Noney-Imphal (37.02 km) are yet to be completed, he noted.

"Apart from frequent bandhs, blockades and extortion etc, our national highways are prone to mud and landslides during the rainy season which hampers the movement of goods trucks carrying essential commodities in the state," Leishemba pointed out.

So, he said a speedy completion of this railway project will be the only solution for all these inconveniences, while drawing attention of the government to start the construction work also from Imphal side so as to speed up the project.

"As of now the construction work is is being progressed only from Jiribam side. Therefore, a two-pronged approach for construction from both sides will give the required impetus to move the construction work towards a speedy completion. Otherwise it will take another two or three more years to complete the project," Leishemba said.

In another special mention, K Laxman (BJP) expressed concern over menace of online gaming and betting apps among youths saying these platforms camouflaged as skill-based games are driving countless individuals into addiction, debt and even suicide.

He lamented that these apps are glamorised by celebrities and influencers, "whose endorsements mislead lakhs of impressionable users. This cannot be allowed to continue unchecked".

Asking the government to take multi-pronged action, Laxman called for a nationwide digital de-addiction awareness campaign to educate youth and families about the psychological and financial harms of such platforms.

He also suggested that banning all betting and gambling platform that endanger social and financial stability may be considered.

AAP member Raghav Chadha, in his special mention, demanded free subscription of advanced generative AI to all Indians saying the world is changing fast and AI is an opportunity to move forward and help them realise their dreams.

Citing a research report which stated that by 2030 AI will create value of USD 15 trillion, he said if India is not prepared from now for this race, forget about the country being a winner, it will be left far behind. PTI RKL ANU