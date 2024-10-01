Manipur RS MP writes to aviation minister, seeks concessional airfare in Imphal sector

Imphal, Oct 1 (PTI) Manipur Rajya Sabha MP Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba on Tuesday said he has written to Union Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister K Rammohon Naidu, requesting him to review the fare policy of airliners flying in the Imphal sector so that the travel cost might be "concessional and affordable".

Due to the unprecedented law and order situation, travelling by the people belonging to the Meitei community outside Manipur has been “stopped because NH 37 (Imphal-Silchar) and NH 39 (Imphal-Dimapur) and other highways connecting with Indian states pass through Kuki dominated hill areas of the state”, he said.

“Because of involvement on risk of lives, all travellers, mostly students, patients for medical treatments, have to travel at least up to Guwahati or Kolkata by air,” the MP said.

This has become an additional burden for the people, Leishemba said.

“Sensing this predicament all airlines are also increasing the airfare outbound for Imphal," he claimed.

“I am compelled to draw your kind consideration for a concessional airfare for travellers from Manipur to other parts of India,” he said in the letter.

Leishemba urged the civil aviation minister "to review the fare policy for all airlines flying Imphal sector so that fare may be concessional and more affordable, particularly to students/ patients and the common man".

Over 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjacent hills-based Kukis since May last year. PTI CORR BDC