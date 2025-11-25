Manipur: Schoolgirl killed, classmate injured after being hit by vehicle of security forces

Imphal, Nov 25 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was killed and her classmate injured after a vehicle belonging to security forces allegedly hit them when they were returning home from school in Manipur's Thoubal district on Tuesday, police said.

The girls were class 11 students at Fancier Higher Secondary School, they said.

The incident happened at Thoubal Okram, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sarina Singamayum, while the injured girl was Nasima Singamayum, they said.

Nasima was brought to a hospital in Imphal for treatment and is stated to be out of danger, they said.

The vehicle was seized following the incident, they added.