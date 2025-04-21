Manipur sets up staff selection commission to streamline recruitment process

Imphal, Apr 21 (PTI) Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh on Monday said the administration has set up a staff selection commission to streamline the recruitment process for various government jobs.

Singh said the commission will simplify the recruitment process of “subordinate services/posts to the government departments, organisations and autonomous bodies... and ensure that uniformity and transparency are maintained in the conduct of examinations”.

The chief secretary was speaking at the website launching ceremony of the Manipur Staff Selection Commission.

Chairperson of the panel, T Ranjit Singh, said the commission will strive to ensure that it functions with transparency, fairness and efficiency. PTI CORR RBT