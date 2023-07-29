Advertisment
#National

Manipur 'sexual assault' case: CBI takes over probe

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
29 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read
Manipur 'sexual assault' case: CBI takes over probe

Representative Image

New Delhi: The CBI has taken over the investigation in a case of alleged sexual assault on two women by a mob in Manipur in May, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisment

A video purportedly shot on May 4, showing the two women being paraded naked, went viral earlier this month, resulting in a massive uproar across the country.

The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a reference from the Union home ministry, the officials said.

The CBI has taken over the FIR registered by the Manipur Police against unidentified people in accordance with its procedure.

#Manipur Viral Video #CBI #Manipur #Manipur video #Manipur Violence #sexual assault
Advertisment
Subscribe