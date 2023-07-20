Manipur video: Mahila Congress, IYC demand CM Biren Singh's resignation

New Delhi: The Congress' youth and women's wings on Thursday demanded the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the situation in the northeastern state and restoration of peace.

They also attacked the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state over a May 4 video showing two women being paraded naked in Manipur's Senapati district.

Indian Youth Congress activists gathered at Raisina Road and the Mahila Congress demonstrated at Jantar Mantar. Holding banners bearing messages of "Stop violence in Manipur" and "We want peace in Manipur", they raised slogans against the state government.

Several protesters were also detained by police.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked by a mob from the other side. The Manipur Police on Thursday arrested one of the main accused seen in the video.

Before the start of the Monsoon session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the incident has shamed 140 crore Indians, asserting that law will act with its full might and no guilty will be spared.

"I want to assure the people of the country that no guilty will be spared. What has happened to these daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," he said.

"My heart is full of pain and anger," Modi told reporters amid criticism by opposition parties for not speaking on the ethnic violence in the northeastern state.

Since May 3, scores of people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence in Manipur.