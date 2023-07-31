Manipur situation taken up for discussion in Bengal assembly

Kolkata, Jul 31 (PTI) A motion to discuss and condemn the violence in Manipur, which has claimed over 160 lives so far, was tabled in the West Bengal Assembly for discussion on Monday.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay read out the motion in the House in the second half of the session.

"The violent clashes that have been taking place in Manipur for the last three months have severely affected not only the image of the state of Manipur but also of the whole nation," he read out.

The discussion is likely to continue for more than an hour with the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee being the main speakers. PTI PNT MNB