Manipur: Situation 'tense' but 'under control' in violence-hit Jiribam

Imphal, Jun 9 (PTI) The situation in Manipur’s Jiribam district remained "tense" but “under control” on Sunday, after suspected militants torched two police outposts and at least 70 houses in a fresh bout of violence in the state, police said.

Additional security forces have been deployed in the affected areas following the incident on Saturday, they said.

"The situation is tense but under control in the wake of violent disturbances that broke out in Jiribam district in which miscreants torched two police pickets, a forest beat office... and several houses belonging to both Meitei and Kuki communities,” the Manipur Police said in a statement.

More than 70 houses were set on fire in Lamtai Khunou, Dibong Khunou, Nunkhal and Begra villages, a senior police officer said.

“Police is also actively monitoring social media updates, which may incite communal feelings amongst the communities and requests general public to refrain from spreading unfounded/unverified information," it said.

Violence broke out in Jiribam in the ethnic strife-torn state on Thursday evening, after suspected militants killed a 59-year-old man.

The person, identified as Soibam Saratkumar Singh, went missing after he had gone to his farm on June 6 and later, his body was found with wounds made by a sharp object, an official had said.

Meanwhile, an irate mob stopped a truck at Sorok Atingbi Khunou late on Saturday and reportedly torched essential commodities it was carrying, a police officer said.

A contingent of more than 70 state police commandos was airlifted from Imphal to Jiribam to assist security personnel in their operations against militants, he said.

Around 239 Meitei people, mostly women and children, have been evacuated from peripheral areas of Jiribam on Friday, and moved to a newly set up relief camp at a multi-sports complex in the district, officials added.

The state government has also transferred Jiribam SP A Ghanashyam Sharma to the post of additional director of the Manipur Police Training College, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

The transfer order was issued hours after police outposts of Jiri Mukh and Choto Bekra, and the Goakhal forest beat office were set afire on Saturday morning, they said.

Reacting to the incidents of fresh violence, newly elected Congress MP from the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, urged the Manipur government to protect the lives and properties of the people of Jiribam.

Jiribam, which has a diverse ethnic composition of Meiteis, Muslims, Nagas, Kukis and non-Manipuris, had so far remained unaffected by the ethnic strife that has been raging in the northeastern state since May last year.

The ethnic conflict between Imphal valley-based Meiteis and hill-based Kukis has led to the deaths of over 200 people, and rendered thousands of people homeless. PTI CORR RBT