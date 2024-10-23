Manipur: Six militants held in Imphal East, arms recovered in Churachandpur

Imphal, Oct 23 (PTI) Manipur Police arrested six militants of banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) in Imphal East district, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

According to police, they were involved in illegal arms transactions and extortion from the general public, private firms and government offices. Authorities recovered a four-wheeler, two two-wheelers, six mobile phones and a total of Rs 3,88,950 from their possession.

In a separate operation, security forces conducting search operations in Churachandpur district discovered two local-made guns, two electric detonators, a 9 mm pistol with magazine and three hand grenades.

In another search operation in Lamzang forest hill range near Bongbal village, security forces recovered a .303 rifle, a single-barrel (12 mm) shotgun and ammunition. PTI COR MNB