Manipur Speaker's Tribunal reserves judgement in anti-defection case of 5 JD (U) MLAs

Imphal, Feb 7 (PTI) The Manipur Speakers' Tribubal on Friday reserved its judgment on the plea seeking disqualification of 5 JD(U) MLAs who joined BJP shortly after the 2022 state assembly elections.

The disqualification petition was filed by Manipur Congress vice-president Hareshwar Goshwami against JD (U) MLAs Kh Joykishan, N Sanate, Thangjam Arunkumar, Md Achab Uddin and LM Khaute.

Lead counsel N Bupendra Meitei of the petitioner told reporters "The final hearing concluded today in connection with the disqualification case of the five JD (U) MLAs who had joined BJP. The respondents were represented by senior advocates. The Speaker after listening carefully informed the judgement is kept reserved. We have much faith. We petitioned in 2022. We are optimistic that the judgement will be announced soon." Meanwhile, a Congress leader said, "The tribunal's decision is eagerly awaited, but as of now, the outcome remains uncertain, and only the final judgment will reveal the fate of the MLAs." PTI COR RG