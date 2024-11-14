Manipur students form human chains against 'abduction' of six by militants

Imphal, Nov 14 (PTI) School and college students across the Imphal valley formed multiple human chains outside their respective educational institutions to protest against the alleged abduction of three women and three children by armed tribal militants in Jiribam district.

Holding black flags and wearing black badges, the students raised slogans demanding immediate safe release of the six and called for action by the central and state governments.

Organised by COCOMI Students Front, an organisation of the Meitei community, they carried placards with "Today is children's day, release the innocent children” and “Release our friends" written on them.

Thounaojam Thadoi, a Class 11 student of TG Higher Secondary School in Imphal told reporters: "Today is Children's Day of the country, but this is the saddest children's day for Manipur." Police said operations were on to trace and rescue them.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

Ethnically diverse Jiribam, which was largely untouched by the clashes in Imphal Valley and the adjoining hills, witnessed violence after the mutilated body of a farmer was found in a field in June this year. PTI COR RG NN